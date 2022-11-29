About this product
Green Crack, also known as “Green Crush”, is a potent, uplifting super-sativa, descended from the storied Skunk #1 strain, and a still unknown landrace indica. With a kiwi and melon forward taste and a bold 3:1 ratio of THC and energizing THCv, you’ll be flying high and ready to seize the day, minus the munchies.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Kiwi, Mango, Haze
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Happy, Focused
Lineage: Skunk #1 x Unknown Afgani Landrace
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106