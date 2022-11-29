California’s bestselling, couch-inducing Indica, blended with the ultimate knockout: CBN, delivers a fast acting, one-two punch, designed to lay you down, while lifting your head straight into the clouds.



Cloudberry CBN contains a 3:1 ratio of THC to CBN. CBN is a rare cannabinoid created when THC is aged in oxygen and light, and when combined with THC, may create more powerful sedative effects than THC alone.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Berries, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy

