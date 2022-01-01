Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Spend five seconds with this strain, and you’ll know exactly why it’s called Lime Sherbert. This is a delicious indica with an unmistakably limey exhale. Sweet, sour, and with a slight earthy undertone, Lime Sherbert is perfect for easing stress and relaxing right before bed - and with flavor like this, it’s good enough for dessert.



Cultivar: Lime Sherbert

Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Lime, Sweet, Earthy

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy