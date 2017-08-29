About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Spend five seconds with this strain, and you’ll know exactly why it’s called Lime Sorbet. This is a delicious indica with an unmistakably limey exhale. Sweet, sour, and with a slight earthy undertone, Lime Sorbet (also known as Lime 91) is perfect for easing stress and relaxing right before bed - and with flavor like this, it’s good enough for dessert.
Cultivar: Lime Sorbet (Lime 91)
Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Lime, Sweet, Earthy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk
Lime Sorbet is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Bubba Kush with Lime Skunk. Blending these distinct strains produced a remarkable phenotype that is exceptional in flavor and versatile in effect. Lime Sorbet produces pleasant feelings of relaxation while subduing both anxiety and stress. In terms of flavor, Lime Sorbet offers a pungent and earthy aroma mixed with the tart flavor of fresh lime. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lime Sorbet to relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, mental stress, and anxiety. This strain is known to produce dry mouth when smoked in large quantities, so it's best to stay hydrated while you partake. According to growers, Lime Sorbet flowers into fluffy buds with light olive green foliage, thick white trichomes, and fire orange hairs throughout. This strain was originally bred by Cresco Labs.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.