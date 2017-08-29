Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.

Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Spend five seconds with this strain, and you’ll know exactly why it’s called Lime Sorbet. This is a delicious indica with an unmistakably limey exhale. Sweet, sour, and with a slight earthy undertone, Lime Sorbet (also known as Lime 91) is perfect for easing stress and relaxing right before bed - and with flavor like this, it’s good enough for dessert.



Cultivar: Lime Sorbet (Lime 91)



Type: Indica



Taste Profile: Lime, Sweet, Earthy



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Lineage: Cross between Bubba Kush and Lime Skunk

