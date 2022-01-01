Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin. Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Local Skunk punches like your neighborhood bully, smacking you right between the eyes and setting you down for some serious fuzzy-headed feels. Fortunately, this is the good kind of hit. Relaxation and mellow empty-headedness come sliding through on a complex aroma like sour, piney, skunk. Get comfortable and spend some time with your Local Skunk.



Cultivar: Local Skunk

Type: Sativa

Consistency: Badder

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Hungry, Mellow

Taste Profile: Skunk, Pine, Sour

Lineage: Exact origins unknown, rumored to come from a complicated mix of Original Diesel, Cuttlefish HP, Sour Diesel IBL, Skelly Hashplant, and Skunk1.