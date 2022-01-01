About this product
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin. Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Local Skunk punches like your neighborhood bully, smacking you right between the eyes and setting you down for some serious fuzzy-headed feels. Fortunately, this is the good kind of hit. Relaxation and mellow empty-headedness come sliding through on a complex aroma like sour, piney, skunk. Get comfortable and spend some time with your Local Skunk.
Cultivar: Local Skunk
Type: Sativa
Consistency: Badder
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Hungry, Mellow
Taste Profile: Skunk, Pine, Sour
Lineage: Exact origins unknown, rumored to come from a complicated mix of Original Diesel, Cuttlefish HP, Sour Diesel IBL, Skelly Hashplant, and Skunk1.
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.