Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



You can’t have a log cabin without good trees. Log Cabin is a complex and giggly hybrid that leans on the sativa side. With a smack of citrus and a conversational, outgoing high, this strain is the perfect companion for all-day use. Light up and enjoy, but always remember: Only you can prevent forest fires.



Strain Type: Log Cabin

Taste Profile: Lemon, Citrus, Earth

Effect Profile: Happy, Outgoing, Energized

Lineage: Cross between Biker Kush and Lemon OGKB