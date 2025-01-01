Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



LINEAGE:

Log Cabin: Biker Kush x Lemon OGKB

H.R.E.A.M: Strawberry Guava x Strawberry Banana x Papaya x Wilson F

EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Creative, Happy

FLOWER STRAIN: Log Cabin: You can’t have a log cabin without good trees. Log Cabin is a complex and giggly hybrid that leans on the sativa side. With a smack of citrus and a conversational, outgoing high, this strain is the perfect companion for all-day use.

ROSIN STRAIN: H.R.E.A.M: Known for its abundant hash production, Hash rules everything around me (H.R.E.A.M) delivers a complex and delicious smoke. With sweet notes of tropical fruit and a strong taste of hash, H.R.E.A.M hits with a cerebral rush of euphoria and creativity, energizing the mind while relaxing the body.



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

