Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Log Cabin



You can’t have a log cabin without good trees. Log Cabin is a complex and giggly hybrid that leans on the sativa side. With a smack of citrus and a conversational, outgoing high, this strain is the perfect companion for all-day use.



Rosin: Moroccan Peaches



This extremely rare, award-winning strain has been making big waves coast to coast since taking home 1st Place in the 2023 Emerald Cup. Moroccan Peaches brings a smooth, vibrant, tingly symphony of flavors to the table. Inhale the symphony of terpenes with notes of sweet and sour mango, tropical fruit, and citrus zest with lingering floral notes. This unique hybrid is said to have users feeling uplifted with an energetic boost, fading into a powerful, full body relaxed state. Moroccan Peaches is truly an out-of-this-world experience.



Strain Profile: Sativa

Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Happy

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Tropical fruit, Floral

Lineage:

Log Cabin: Biker Kush x Lemon OGKB

Moroccan Peaches: Spanish Barbara x Lemon Tree Skorange

