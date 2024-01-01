Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Log Cabin



You can’t have a log cabin without good trees. Log Cabin is a complex and giggly hybrid that leans on the sativa side. With a smack of citrus and a conversational, outgoing high, this strain is the perfect companion for all-day use.



Rosin Strain: Sticky Papaya



Sticky Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that has gained popularity for its soothing and deeply relaxing effects. A cross of Papaya and Skunk #1, this strain is known for its fruity, tropical aroma with notes of spice and earth. Sticky Papaya delivers a calming body high, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day or managing stress and anxiety. Its effects gently wash over you, easing tension while keeping the mind clear and focused, ideal for those seeking relaxation without feeling overly sedated.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Relaxed

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Tropical fruit, Sweet

Lineage:

Log Cabin: Biker Kush x Lemon OGKB

Sticky Papaya: Papaya x Skunk #1

