About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Log Cabin
You can’t have a log cabin without good trees. Log Cabin is a complex and giggly hybrid that leans on the sativa side. With a smack of citrus and a conversational, outgoing high, this strain is the perfect companion for all-day use.
Rosin Strain: Sticky Papaya
Sticky Papaya is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that has gained popularity for its soothing and deeply relaxing effects. A cross of Papaya and Skunk #1, this strain is known for its fruity, tropical aroma with notes of spice and earth. Sticky Papaya delivers a calming body high, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day or managing stress and anxiety. Its effects gently wash over you, easing tension while keeping the mind clear and focused, ideal for those seeking relaxation without feeling overly sedated.
Strain Type: Sativa
Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Relaxed
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Tropical fruit, Sweet
Lineage:
Log Cabin: Biker Kush x Lemon OGKB
Sticky Papaya: Papaya x Skunk #1
Log Cabin x Sticky Papaya | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
THC —CBD —
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
