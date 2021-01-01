Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Strap yourself in and get ready for a match made in heaven. London Pound Cake is a heavy-hitting hybrid that leans hard on the indica side, relaxing your mind and body with a complex, berry-and-citrus flavor profile. Kush Mints is all about minty, cookie sweetness, a balanced hybrid that boosts your mood and works its laid-back magic all through your body. Put them together and you get some grade-A couch time. Night night.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Mint



Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy



Lineage: London Pound Cake is a cross between Sunset Sherbert and an unknown indica. Kush Mints is the love child of Animal Mints and Bubba Kush.