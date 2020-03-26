Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



Cultivar Description

A truly unique flavor profile consisting of sweet tropical fruits and melons, Magic Melon creates a heavy-hitting body-high while placing your mind in a happy and giggly state.



Effect Profile: Giggly, Sedating, Euphoric



Taste Profile: Tropical, Melons, Sweet



Lineage: Cross of Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbet