Magic Melon Full Spectrum Live Resin 1G Concentrate - Sugar (Indica)
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
A truly unique flavor profile consisting of sweet tropical fruits and melons, Magic Melon creates a heavy-hitting body-high while placing your mind in a happy and giggly state.
Effect Profile: Giggly, Sedating, Euphoric
Taste Profile: Tropical, Melons, Sweet
Lineage: Cross of Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbet
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
Magic Melon effects
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
9% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
4% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
