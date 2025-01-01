About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower Strain: Mango Jack
Mango Jack is a mostly Sativa plant with a very potent uplifting high. The aroma is tantalizing with a very peppery/citrus blend, creating a scent so incredible it has to be experienced. The taste is very similar with sour tropical tastes propelling the creative and uplifting sativa effects.
Rosin Strain: Papaya
Papaya is an Indica-dominant strain crossed between Citral #13 and Ice #2. It has a thick sweet scent and spicy flavor, with strong notes of Papaya giving its namesake. If you are looking for something that may relax your mind and body, Papaya is the perfect strain for you. It acts as a distinctive calming agent and possesses couch-locking properties, all the while providing full body relaxation and euphoria.
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Happy, Creative
Flavor Profile: Citrus, Papaya, Tropical
Lineage: Mango Jack: Mango Kush x White Jack Papaya: Citral #13 x Ice #2
Mango Jack x Papaya | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly Joint
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
