Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower Strain: Mango Jack



Mango Jack is a mostly Sativa plant with a very potent uplifting high. The aroma is tantalizing with a very peppery/citrus blend, creating a scent so incredible it has to be experienced. The taste is very similar with sour tropical tastes propelling the creative and uplifting sativa effects.



Rosin Strain: Papaya



Papaya is an Indica-dominant strain crossed between Citral #13 and Ice #2. It has a thick sweet scent and spicy flavor, with strong notes of Papaya giving its namesake. If you are looking for something that may relax your mind and body, Papaya is the perfect strain for you. It acts as a distinctive calming agent and possesses couch-locking properties, all the while providing full body relaxation and euphoria.



Effect Profile: Euphoric, Happy, Creative

Flavor Profile: Citrus, Papaya, Tropical

Lineage: Mango Jack: Mango Kush x White Jack Papaya: Citral #13 x Ice #2

