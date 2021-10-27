Pure, Potent. Perfect.



The Reining Champ of cartridges, Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. Available at licensed retailers in California and Nevada.



Strain Description

Mango OG is a heavy hitting staple, and ours is no exception. The minute you get a taste of this tangy, unmistakably mango indica, your negative energy evaporates and you lose yourself in full-body relaxation. Make sure you’re someplace comfy, because you’re going to want to take a good nap after a few bites of Mango OG.



Taste Profile: Mango, Citrusy, Earthy



Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, Sleepy