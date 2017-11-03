Maui Wowie (Heritage Edition) | Sativa - Ultra Extract High Potency Oil - 0.3G All-In-One Vape

by Heavy Hitters
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Maui Wowie (Heritage Edition) | Sativa - Ultra Extract High Potency Oil - 0.3G All-In-One Vape

About this product

Heavy Hitters Ultra Extract represents the pinnacle of cannabis purity. Combining top-tier input material and uncompromising quality control, Heavy Hitters benchmark oil delivers an ultra-pure, perfectly-crafted cannabis experience, every time. Ultra Extract is sourced from the top 1% of California indoor flower and extracted within 30 days of harvest, ensuring clear, smooth oil with exceptional taste.

Ultra Extract is crafted with 100% cannabis-native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC. With 0.3G per disposable pen, all-in-one vapes are designed for those on the go.

Heavy Hitters' Maui Wowie is a sativa with citrus, lemon, earthy taste that will transport you to the shores of tropical beach vibes.

Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Citrus, Lemon, Earthy
Effect Profile: Aroused, Energized, Euphoric
Lineage: An indigenous Hawaiian Strain, the exact genetics of this hybrid are unknown

About this strain

Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Heavy Hitters
Heavy Hitters
Shop products
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
