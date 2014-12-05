Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Take a trip somewhere tropical and enjoy the island lifestyle, no matter where you are. Pina Acai is a happy hybrid with an unmistakable pineapple flavor and earthy undertones. While the exact lineage of this strain is unknown, it’s great at relaxing your body and calming your thoughts, making it great for those afternoons where you don’t have much to do - but still want to get things done.



Taste Profile: Pineapple, Tropical, Earthy



Effect Profile: Relaxing, Uplifted, Balanced



Lineage: Exact lineage unknown, rumored to be descended from Pineapple Piss