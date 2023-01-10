Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Crossing powerful genes from Watermelon Zkittlez and Tangerine, Melon Tangie tastes of a tropical smoothie, giving an immediate euphoric rush while washing over the body and putting the user in a relaxed state. These two hybrids (one sativa dominant/one indica dominant) pair perfectly for your afternoon wind down or social gathering.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, citrus, tropical

Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, giggly

Lineage: Watermelon Zkittlez x Tangerine