About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Crossing powerful genes from Watermelon Zkittlez and Tangerine, Melon Tangie tastes of a tropical smoothie, giving an immediate euphoric rush while washing over the body and putting the user in a relaxed state. These two hybrids (one sativa dominant/one indica dominant) pair perfectly for your afternoon wind down or social gathering.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, citrus, tropical
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, giggly
Lineage: Watermelon Zkittlez x Tangerine
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Crossing powerful genes from Watermelon Zkittlez and Tangerine, Melon Tangie tastes of a tropical smoothie, giving an immediate euphoric rush while washing over the body and putting the user in a relaxed state. These two hybrids (one sativa dominant/one indica dominant) pair perfectly for your afternoon wind down or social gathering.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, citrus, tropical
Effect Profile: Happy, Relaxed, giggly
Lineage: Watermelon Zkittlez x Tangerine
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106