Freshest, Full Spectrum Live Resin.



Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.



A rare Indica that hits quickly with a warm and tingly buzz that washes over your entire body. Mendo Breath also takes your mind through a maze of creative and uplifting thoughts before leaving you in a dreamy, ready-for-bed, state.



Cultivar: Mendo Breath

Type: Indica

Consistency: Sauce

Taste Profile: Herbal, Candy, Vanilla

Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifting, Sleepy

Lineage: Cross of OG Kush Breath and Mendo Purps

