Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Don’t let the name fool you: This combo is perfect for all-day use. Midnight Gelato is an enticing hybrid that gently rolls you up in a cloud of herbal, sweet, lavender-y smoke. Expect calm relaxation, alert focus, and a complex flavor profile that plays tricks on your tongue: Was that a bit of sage and blueberry Midnight you tasted, or just the sweet berry from Gelato? It’ll keep you guessing, and it’ll keep you happy.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Herbal, Sweet, Earth

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Midnight and Gelato