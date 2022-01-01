Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Don’t let the name fool you: This combo is perfect for all-day use. Midnight Gelato is an enticing hybrid that gently rolls you up in a cloud of herbal, sweet, lavender-y smoke. Expect calm relaxation, alert focus, and a complex flavor profile that plays tricks on your tongue: Was that a bit of sage and blueberry Midnight you tasted, or just the sweet berry from Gelato? It’ll keep you guessing, and it’ll keep you happy.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Herbal, Sweet, Earth

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Focused

Lineage: Cross between Midnight and Gelato