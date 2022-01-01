About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Don’t let the name fool you: This combo is perfect for all-day use. Midnight Gelato is an enticing hybrid that gently rolls you up in a cloud of herbal, sweet, lavender-y smoke. Expect calm relaxation, alert focus, and a complex flavor profile that plays tricks on your tongue: Was that a bit of sage and blueberry Midnight you tasted, or just the sweet berry from Gelato? It’ll keep you guessing, and it’ll keep you happy.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Herbal, Sweet, Earth
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Focused
Lineage: Cross between Midnight and Gelato
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.

PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.

NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
