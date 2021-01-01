Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



For those odd moments where you’ve been stressing about a whole lot of nothing, take Midnight Pineapple for a spin. This balanced hybrid goes heavy on the happiness, lifting you up while also giving you enough focus to knock out whatever’s been getting you down. This isn’t just a “I’m gonna get things done” strain, though: Midnight Pineapple also gives you a euphoric blast in a haze of sweet pineapply, diesely goodness.



Taste Profile: Pineapple, Sweet, Diesel



Effect Profile: Happy, Focused, Creative



Lineage: Cross between Midnight Express and Pineapple