Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
For those odd moments where you’ve been stressing about a whole lot of nothing, take Midnight Pineapple for a spin. This balanced hybrid goes heavy on the happiness, lifting you up while also giving you enough focus to knock out whatever’s been getting you down. This isn’t just a “I’m gonna get things done” strain, though: Midnight Pineapple also gives you a euphoric blast in a haze of sweet pineapply, diesely goodness.
Taste Profile: Pineapple, Sweet, Diesel
Effect Profile: Happy, Focused, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Midnight Express and Pineapple
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
