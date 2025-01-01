"These infused pre-rolls are designed to deliver heavier hits. Each premium joint is crafted from full nugs - never shake, and are infused with concentrate to amplify the pure, top-shelf high standard of any Heavy Hitters product. Light up, and enjoy responsibly.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Mimosa Cookies is a balanced hybrid that blends the uplifting energy of Mimosa with the rich, dessert-like flavors of Girl Scout Cookies. Bursting with notes of citrus, sweet berries, and creamy vanilla, this strain offers a smooth yet complex flavor profile. The high starts with a euphoric cerebral rush, sparking creativity and focus before settling into a soothing body relaxation. Perfect for any time of day, Mimosa Cookies delivers a well-rounded experience that keeps you uplifted while easing away tension.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Mimosa X Girl Scout Cookies

FLAVOR PROFILE: Citrus, Sweet Berry, Vanilla

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Creative, Relaxed



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

