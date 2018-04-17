Mimosa | Hybrid - 100% Pure Live Rosin Solventless Oil - 1G Vape Cartridge

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.

Mimosa is a sativa-dominant hybrid born from crossing Purple Punch and Clementine. Ideal for a morning boost, this strain offers bright, happy daytime effects, helping to shake off sleep and start your day with a positive mood. The high brings an energetic, clear-headed lift, filling your mind with euphoric motivation and sharp focus, accompanied by a light body tingle. Mimosa features a sweet and sour tropical citrus flavor with a light berry exhale, reminiscent of a fresh mimosa. Its aroma carries the same citrusy profile, but with added notes of woody florals and fresh earthy herbs.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Citrus, Tropical, Berry
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Motivating, Creative
Lineage: Purple Punch X Clementine

About this strain

Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
