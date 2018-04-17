Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.



Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Mimosa is a sativa-dominant hybrid born from crossing Purple Punch and Clementine. Ideal for a morning boost, this strain offers bright, happy daytime effects, helping to shake off sleep and start your day with a positive mood. The high brings an energetic, clear-headed lift, filling your mind with euphoric motivation and sharp focus, accompanied by a light body tingle. Mimosa features a sweet and sour tropical citrus flavor with a light berry exhale, reminiscent of a fresh mimosa. Its aroma carries the same citrusy profile, but with added notes of woody florals and fresh earthy herbs.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Citrus, Tropical, Berry

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Motivating, Creative

Lineage: Purple Punch X Clementine

