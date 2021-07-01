Mimosa Full Spectrum Live Resin 1g Concentrate - Sugar (Hybrid)
About this product
Bursting with complete flavor profiles and every unique terpene and cannabinoid that makes the originating flowers so extraordinary, LIVE by Heavy Hitters consists of the freshest full-spectrum concentrates available and are always exclusively cultivated from the season’s best crops.
Cultivar Description
Offering a tantalizing sweet and sour, citrus, flavor profile, Mimosa is the perfect “anytime” strain to either get through a hectic day with a calming and positive outlook or to end it with a smile on your face.
Effect Profile: Social, Focused, Calming
Taste Profile: Citrus, Sour, Earthy
Lineage: Cross of Clementine and Purple Punch
About this strain
Mimosa, also known as "Purple Mimosa," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Clementine with Purple Punch. In small doses, this strain produces happy, level-headed effects that will leave you feeling uplifted and motivated enough to take on any mundane task. In large doses, Mimosa may make you feel sleepy and relaxed. This strain has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake, with notes of fruit and citrus flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with depression and stress. Mimosa is a staple from the Tangie family. Breeder Symbiotic Genetics has released a refined Mimosa dubbed Mimosa v6.
Mimosa effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.