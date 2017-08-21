Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Enjoy a refreshing and cooling hybrid that keeps your body in the couch and your head in the clouds. Mint Chocolate Chip is a tasty, minty-sweet strain that’s perfect for when you want to be a little creative, without getting jittery. This versatile hybrid hits fast and hits hard, putting your body and ease and lifting your thoughts up in a minty, mocha cloud.



Taste Profile: Minty, Herbal, Sweet



Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Social



Lineage: Cross between SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon