Mint Chocolate Chip Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Hybrid)
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Convenient Tin | Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Enjoy a refreshing and cooling hybrid that keeps your body in the couch and your head in the clouds. Mint Chocolate Chip is a tasty, minty-sweet strain that’s perfect for when you want to be a little creative, without getting jittery. This versatile hybrid hits fast and hits hard, putting your body and ease and lifting your thoughts up in a minty, mocha cloud.
Taste Profile: Minty, Herbal, Sweet
Effect Profile: Creative, Relaxed, Social
Lineage: Cross between SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon
About this strain
Mint Chocolate Chip is a rare cross of opposing genetics. Created from SinMint Cookies and Green Ribbon, this hybrid is mentally uplifting while remaining grounded in functional relaxation. The aroma is sweet, minty, and herbal, and the buds are dense with resin. Mint Chocolate Chip remains functional in smaller doses, but shows its distracting and relaxing qualities with continued consumption.
Mint Chocolate Chip effects
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
