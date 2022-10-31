About this product
Ultra pure, Ultra potent.
Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.
Fresh mint, crumbly-cookie goodness makes Mint GSC a cheerful companion for a euphoric, full-body high. Available in a convenient All-In-One form-factor for those essential stealth puffs at the holiday table.
Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Mint, Herbal, Cookie
Effect Profile: Cheerful, Relaxed, Hungry
Lineage: Phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies (GSC)
No product reviews
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106