Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Relax your body and your mind with a refreshing, creamy hybrid. Mintz has an instantly-recognizable peppermint flavor that cools your taste buds and clears your head. This indica-heavy hybrid is a great choice for whenever you need some quality couch-time or just want to enjoy a little something special before bed.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Fruity



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Lineage: Exact lineage unknown.