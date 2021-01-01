About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
What’s better than Mochi or Wedding Cake? Putting them both together in one tasty strain, obviously. Mochi Cake is a complex hybrid, lifting you up while simultaneously tucking you in and knocking you out. As its ancestry may suggest, this sweet-and-earthy strain is best enjoyed as a dessert. Cap off your long day and celebrate with some Mochi Cake.
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Tangy
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Mochi and Wedding Cake
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
