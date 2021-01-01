Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



What’s better than Mochi or Wedding Cake? Putting them both together in one tasty strain, obviously. Mochi Cake is a complex hybrid, lifting you up while simultaneously tucking you in and knocking you out. As its ancestry may suggest, this sweet-and-earthy strain is best enjoyed as a dessert. Cap off your long day and celebrate with some Mochi Cake.



Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Tangy



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy



Lineage: Cross between Mochi and Wedding Cake