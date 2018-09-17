About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.
The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Sweet and fruity inhale with slightly earthy undertones on the exhale, Mochi is a heavy-hitting, Indica dominant hybrid that points the mind towards positive, happy thoughts. The powerful Indica effects will slowly take over, leaving you in the perfect mental and physical space for a deep, blissful, sleep.
Taste Profile: Sweet, fruity, sour
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: Cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies
About this strain
Mochi, also known as "Gelato 47" and "Mochi Gelato," a hybrid marijuana strain that promotes creativity and pain relief. Mochi is made by crossing Sunset Sherbet with Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Mochi is known for having beautiful, dense buds with a frosty mixture of colors including purple, jade and bright red.
Mochi effects
Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
32% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
10% | medium-low
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
