Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow.

The current strain offerings test at up to 60% THC!



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Modified Grape (or Modified Grapes) is a hard-hitting hybrid that leans slightly indica, but don’t let that stop you: This strain is great at mellowing you out without knocking you out. There’s plenty of Purple Punch DNA here for a sweet, grape candy-flavored high that leaves you relaxed and absolutely euphoric. Enjoy it solo or with some good friends, to relieve some stress or to just make your relaxing hobbies even more relaxing.



Taste Profile: Grape, Candy, Earthy



Effect Profile: Relaxed, Happy, Talkative



Lineage: Cross between GMO and Purple Punch