Heavy Hitters’ Infused Pre-Rolls are made for those who want a little something extra. Each premium pre-roll is all nugs and no shake, with an infused concentrate that amplifies the already top-shelf high that you can expect from Heavy Hitters. Light up, and enjoy your favorite strain like it was your first time again.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Monster Cookies is a potent hybrid strain with a unique flavor profile. Created by crossing Girl Scout Cookies and Granddaddy Purple, resulting in a powerful high that will leave you energized and relaxed. Monster Cookies' buds have a strong aroma of sweet and earthy scents, with hints of nuttiness.Perfect for those looking for a relaxing experience.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Berries, Nutty, Earthy

Effect Profile: Heavy, Euphoric, Sleepy

Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Granddaddy Purple



