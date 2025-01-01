"Ultra pure, Ultra potent. Heavy Hitters is made with 100% cannabis native terpenes and contains up to 95% THC.
Moonbow, also known as “Moon Bow,” is an indica dominant. Hybrid created by crossing Zkittlez and Do-Si-Dos. Named for its soothing nighttime effects, Moonbow delivers a slow-building high that leaves you feeling happy and uplifted. As the high progresses, a relaxing physical calm washes over your body, potentially becoming sedative and leading to sleep. The strain features a sweet, flowery berry candy flavor with sour citrus notes and a similar aroma, enhanced by hints of nuttiness.
STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Indica LINEAGE: Zkittlez X Do-Si-Dos FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Floral, Tropical EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxing, Sleepy
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.