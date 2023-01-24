About this product
Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
NYC Sour Diesel is a potent and pungent strain known for its strong diesel aroma and flavor. It is a sativa-dominant hybrid, crossing between Mexican Landrace x Afghani Landrace. This strain is known for its energizing and uplifting effects, making it a great choice for daytime use. With a high THC content known to produce a strong cerebral high that can be quite intense.
Strain Type: Sativa dominant Hybrid
Taste Profile: Diesel, Earthy, Skunky
Effect Profile: Uplifting, Talkative, Energizing
Lineage: Mexican Landrace x Afghani Landrace
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106