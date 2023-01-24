Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



NYC Sour Diesel is a potent and pungent strain known for its strong diesel aroma and flavor. It is a sativa-dominant hybrid, crossing between Mexican Landrace x Afghani Landrace. This strain is known for its energizing and uplifting effects, making it a great choice for daytime use. With a high THC content known to produce a strong cerebral high that can be quite intense.



Strain Type: Sativa dominant Hybrid

Taste Profile: Diesel, Earthy, Skunky

Effect Profile: Uplifting, Talkative, Energizing

Lineage: Mexican Landrace x Afghani Landrace

