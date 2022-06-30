Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



In the mood for dessert? Oak-Cano is just the strain. This balanced hybrid packs plenty of creativity and mental focus in a sweet, fruity, minty package - and with enough Oak-Cano you’ll find yourself downright euphoric. Expect a heavy-hitting and near-instant head high, relaxed limbs, and a thoroughly enjoyable, weighed-down and just-fine-here-on-the-couch body high.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Mint

Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Relaxed

Lineage: Phenotype of Rainbow Sherbert