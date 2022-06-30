About this product
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
In the mood for dessert? Oak-Cano is just the strain. This balanced hybrid packs plenty of creativity and mental focus in a sweet, fruity, minty package - and with enough Oak-Cano you’ll find yourself downright euphoric. Expect a heavy-hitting and near-instant head high, relaxed limbs, and a thoroughly enjoyable, weighed-down and just-fine-here-on-the-couch body high.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Fruity, Mint
Effect Profile: Creative, Focused, Relaxed
Lineage: Phenotype of Rainbow Sherbert
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.