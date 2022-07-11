Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Oak-Lato is a treat, and while her parents are delicious (Lemon Cherry Gelato and Gelato 41) this comfy indica is much more than the sum of her parts. Some quality time with Oak-Lato is sure to ease your stress and leave you blissed out and ready for sleep, but with enough mental clarity to enjoy the journey from couch to bed.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Mint

Effect Profile: Relaxed, Thoughtful, Sleepy

Lineage: Descendant of Lemon Cherry Gelato and Gelato 41