About this product
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Oak-Lato is a treat, and while her parents are delicious (Lemon Cherry Gelato and Gelato 41) this comfy indica is much more than the sum of her parts. Some quality time with Oak-Lato is sure to ease your stress and leave you blissed out and ready for sleep, but with enough mental clarity to enjoy the journey from couch to bed.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Sweet, Earthy, Mint
Effect Profile: Relaxed, Thoughtful, Sleepy
Lineage: Descendant of Lemon Cherry Gelato and Gelato 41
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.