Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Oakfruitland keeps their amazing grow-run going with another impressive strain. Day Pass is the powerful offspring of Lemon Cherry Gelato x DoSiDo. Enjoy the fruity cookie flavor of Day Pass as it creates a heavily relaxed and happy high, followed by waves of thought-provoking creativity.



Strain Type: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

Taste Profile: Fruity, Citrus, Cookie

Effect Profile: Heavy, Happy, Creative

Lineage: Lemon Cherry Gelato x DoSiDo