Fortune Cookies Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Hybrid)

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!

Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.

Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke

In collaboration with the wonderful cultivator’s Oakfruitland, Heavy Hitters Diamond Infused Fortune Cookies Pre-rolls are packed with potency and flavor. Pungent aromas of diesel, cookies and sweet berries delight the taste buds while giving intense effects of relaxation and pain relief. This potent Indica strain descends from the legendary Sherbet and Biscotti.

Strain Type: Hybrid
Taste Profile: Sweet, Smooth, Dank
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Chill, Stoney
Lineage: Sherbert x Biscotti

About this strain

Fortune Cookies, also known as "Fortune Cookie," is a hybrid marijuana strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

