OakFruitland: Fortune Cookies Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Hybrid)
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Fortune Cookies, also known as "Fortune Cookie," is a hybrid marijuana strain that combines the famed genetics of Girl Scout Cookies and OG Kush in a potent mix of earthy, honeyed flavors. OG Kush genes are already present in Girl Scout Cookies, but Fortune Cookies has pronounced characteristics that OG fans will appreciate. This strain usually induces a soaring, long-lasting buzz perfect for creative escapes, but can push past the confines of a subtle buzz into the weighty “couch-lock” effects when consumed in higher doses.
