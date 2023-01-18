Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Sugar Coded earned its name due to its crystal covered, permafrost, appearance. Lightly sweet and tropical on the inhale with a sweet and earthy exhale, Sugar Coded provides a surprisingly focused high while heavy indica effects slowly take effect leaving your head and body in a blissful, calming state.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Sweet, Tropical, Earthy

Effect Profile: Heavy, Focused, Euphoric

Lineage: DoSiDo x Triangle Kush