Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



A truly unique cross of Jealousy & Gelato 41 created by the impressive growers at Oakfruitland, V-Power has layers of citrus and skunky notes followed by a creamy exhale. The effects hit quickly with a happy, giggly high, and end off with a heavily relaxing effect that will leave you napping with a smile on your face.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Cream, Citrus, Skunk

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy

Lineage: Jealousy x Gelato #41