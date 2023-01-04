About this product
Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
A truly unique cross of Jealousy & Gelato 41 created by the impressive growers at Oakfruitland, V-Power has layers of citrus and skunky notes followed by a creamy exhale. The effects hit quickly with a happy, giggly high, and end off with a heavily relaxing effect that will leave you napping with a smile on your face.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Cream, Citrus, Skunk
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: Jealousy x Gelato #41
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
A truly unique cross of Jealousy & Gelato 41 created by the impressive growers at Oakfruitland, V-Power has layers of citrus and skunky notes followed by a creamy exhale. The effects hit quickly with a happy, giggly high, and end off with a heavily relaxing effect that will leave you napping with a smile on your face.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Cream, Citrus, Skunk
Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy
Lineage: Jealousy x Gelato #41
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
A LEGACY OF PURITY, POTENCY, AND PURPOSE. SINCE 1996.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.
State License(s)
C11-0001429-LIC
CCL20-0000106