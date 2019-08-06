Solventless, whole flower flavor. 100% Pure Live Rosin.

Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.



Orange Cream is the strain of your dreams: sweet and tangy orange with layers of creamy sweetness, just like a creamsicle on a warm summer evening. Orange Cream is firmly in indica territory, the perfect companion for winding down after a long day with a warm body buzz, a spot of munchies, and definite sleepy sedation.



Strain Type: Indica

Taste Profile: Orange, Sweet, Cream

Effect Profile: Sleepy, Hungry, Relaxed

Lineage: Cross between Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream

