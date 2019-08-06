Orange Cream 100% Pure Live Rosin - 1g Cartridge (Indica)
About this product
Hand crafted and hedonistically heavy, Pure Live Rosin by Heavy Hitters puts flavor at the forefront and solvents completely out of the question. Packed with a robust terpene profile and full spectrum cannabinoids, each cartridge captures the unique characteristics of its strain, leading to a euphoric, flower-like experience. Pure Live Rosin is sourced from California's finest premium flower fresh frozen at peak maturity, extracted using all-natural processes (into five and six star ice water hash) and expertly decarbed. The result is a small batch, terpene-rich oil with exceptional taste.
Orange Cream is the strain of your dreams: sweet and tangy orange with layers of creamy sweetness, just like a creamsicle on a warm summer evening. Orange Cream is firmly in indica territory, the perfect companion for winding down after a long day with a warm body buzz, a spot of munchies, and definite sleepy sedation.
Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Orange, Sweet, Cream
Effect Profile: Sleepy, Hungry, Relaxed
Lineage: Cross between Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream
About this strain
Orange Cream, also known as "Orange Cream #26," is a hybrid marijuana strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.