Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



If there was a strain like smokable sunshine, this would be it. Orange Durban is the perfect companion to start your day and get you moving, hitting you with creative motivation and the get-up-and-go you’ll need to knock out your chores and get to the good stuff. Spend some quality time with this citrusy, piney sativa and make it an Orange Durban kind of day.



Taste Profile: Orange, Sweet, Pine



Effect Profile: Energized, Focused, Creative



Lineage: Cross between Orange Juice and Durban Poison

