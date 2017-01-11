About this product
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Small Batch | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
If there was a strain like smokable sunshine, this would be it. Orange Durban is the perfect companion to start your day and get you moving, hitting you with creative motivation and the get-up-and-go you’ll need to knock out your chores and get to the good stuff. Spend some quality time with this citrusy, piney sativa and make it an Orange Durban kind of day.
Taste Profile: Orange, Sweet, Pine
Effect Profile: Energized, Focused, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Orange Juice and Durban Poison
Orange Durban is a citrus-heavy version of the African landrace strain Durban Poison. Parent strains Orange Juice Bud and Durban Poison come together to offer consumers notes of sweet orange intermixed with pine and earthy undertones. This strain’s bright, fruity flavors are underpinned by a stimulating physical energy that encourages activity. The mental state is generally uplifted, with effects that cater to creative pursuits like drawing and dancing. Enjoy Orange Durban during the day to capitalize on the immense burst of energy native to this plant’s genetics.
About this brand
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.