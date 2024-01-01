Orange Push Pop | Indica - Diamond THCA-Infused Pre-Rolls - 2.5G 5-Pack

by Heavy Hitters
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

The heaviest hitting joint.

Heavy Hitters Diamond THCA Joints are hand rolled with sticky, premium indoor flower sourced from California’s premier growers. Visibly infused with rough-cut 99%+ pure THCA Diamonds, these heavy hitting joints offer a substantially more potent, incredibly cerebral high.

Crafted for true flower enthusiasts, we seek out rare and hard-to-get strains. From landrace classics to innovative genetics, we rotate our Diamond menu to provide the best available options.

Clade9’s Orange Push Pop is an Indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop stays true to its name, featuring creamy orange flavors with a delicious vanilla aroma, reminiscent of an orange creamsicle.

Strain Type: Indica
Taste Profile: Citrus, Vanilla, Sweet
Effect Profile: Relaxing, Uplifting, Creative
Lineage: Triangle Kush x Orange Cookies

About this strain

Orange Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that will relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop, although indica-leaning, is generally regarded as a great strain for an all-day smoke session. The mild effects make this an ideal strain for consumers who are new to smoking cannabis. Orange Push Pop features creamy orange flavors with a vanilla aroma. Some consumers say this strain tastes and smells similar to a creamsicle. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and fatigue. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Orange Push Pop before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.

With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.

From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
  • CA, US: CCL20-0000106
