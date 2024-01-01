Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Orange Push Pop



Orange Push Pop is an Indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop stays true to its name, featuring creamy orange flavors with a delicious vanilla aroma, reminiscent of an orange creamsicle.



Rosin: Banana Papaya



Banana Papaya is a delightful cannabis strain sought after for its tropical flavors, uplifting and potent effects. This hybrid strain offers a balanced high, starting with a euphoric and cerebral buzz that gradually melts into a relaxed and tranquil state. Its aroma is a delightful fusion of ripe bananas and sweet papaya, emitting a tropical and fruity scent that is both enticing and refreshing.



Strain Type: Indica

Effect Profile: Euphoric, Relaxed, Hungry

Flavor Profile: Banana, Tropical Fruit, Earthy

Lineage:

Orange Push Pop: Triangle Kush x Orange Cookies

Banana Papaya: Papaya x Banana OG x Dosi

Show more