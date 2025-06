"FLOWER:



ORANGE PUSH POP IS AN INDICA-DOMINANT HYBRID MADE BY CROSSING TRIANGLE KUSH WITH ORANGE COOKIES. THIS STRAIN PRODUCES UPLIFTING EFFECTS THAT RELAX YOUR MIND AND MAKE YOUR BODY TINGLE. ORANGE PUSH POP STAYS TRUE TO ITS NAME, FEATURING CREAMY ORANGE FLAVORS WITH A DELICIOUS VANILLA AROMA, REMINISCENT OF AN ORANGE CREAMSICLE.



ROSIN:



FIRST CLASS FUNK IS A HEAVY-HITTING INDICA-DOMINANT HYBRID BRED FROM GMO AND JET FUEL GELATO. KNOWN FOR ITS LOUD, FUNKY AROMA OF GARLIC, GAS, AND SOUR SKUNK, IT DELIVERS A DEEP, SEDATIVE HIGH THAT SLOWS THE MIND AND SINKS THE BODY. BEST SAVED FOR THE END OF THE DAY WHEN YOU'RE READY TO FULLY UNPLUG AND MELT INTO THE COUCH.



PHENOTYPE: INDICA

LINEAGE:

ORANGE PUSH POP: TRIANGLE KUSH X ORANGE COOKIES

FIRST CLASS FUNK: GMO X JET FUEL GELATO

FLAVOR PROFILE: CITRUS, FUNK, VANILLA

EFFECT PROFILE: RELAXED, UPLIFTED, SLEEPY



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

