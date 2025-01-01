Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Orange Push Pop



Orange Push Pop is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop stays true to its name, featuring creamy orange flavors with a delicious vanilla aroma, reminiscent of an orange creamsicle.



Rosin Strain: Gak



GAK is named after its parents, G13 x AK-47. The result is a potent strain with an old school terpene profile with an intense aroma of incense and ripe fruit. G-13 and AK-47 are legendary elite strains in their own right and this evolved cross of the two maintains the best characteristics of its immediate genetic lineage.



Effect Profile: Energetic, Creative, Uplifted

Flavor Profile: Oranges, fruit, Incense

Lineage:

Orange Push Pop: Triangle Kush x Orange Cookies



Gak: G13 x AK-47

