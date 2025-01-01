"Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Orange Push Pop



Orange Push Pop is an Indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop stays true to its name, featuring creamy orange flavors with a delicious vanilla aroma, reminiscent of an orange creamsicle.



Rosin: Government Oasis



GovernMint Oasis is an Indica strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Gush Mints. Like its name suggests, GovernMint Oasis has a sharp minty flavor accented by sour lemon-lime and hints of creamy sage and other savory herbs. The aroma is even more vibrant, with a sour minty overtone accented by spicy gas, sour lemon-lime and a punch of herbal sage. The high will hit you full-force as soon as you exhale, slamming into your brain with a sense of lifted euphoria that instantly wipes away any bad moods or racing thoughts.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE:

Orange Push Pop: Triangle Kush x Orange Cookies

Governmint Oasis: GMO x Gush Mints

FLAVOR PROFILE: Earthy, Minty, Funk

EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy

FLOWER STRAIN: Orange Push Pop

ROSIN STRAIN: Governmint Oasis



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more