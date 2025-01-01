About this product
"Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Orange Push Pop
Orange Push Pop is an Indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop stays true to its name, featuring creamy orange flavors with a delicious vanilla aroma, reminiscent of an orange creamsicle.
Rosin: Government Oasis
GovernMint Oasis is an Indica strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Gush Mints. Like its name suggests, GovernMint Oasis has a sharp minty flavor accented by sour lemon-lime and hints of creamy sage and other savory herbs. The aroma is even more vibrant, with a sour minty overtone accented by spicy gas, sour lemon-lime and a punch of herbal sage. The high will hit you full-force as soon as you exhale, slamming into your brain with a sense of lifted euphoria that instantly wipes away any bad moods or racing thoughts.
PHENOTYPE: Indica
LINEAGE:
Orange Push Pop: Triangle Kush x Orange Cookies
Governmint Oasis: GMO x Gush Mints
FLAVOR PROFILE: Earthy, Minty, Funk
EFFECT PROFILE: Euphoric, Relaxed, Sleepy
FLOWER STRAIN: Orange Push Pop
ROSIN STRAIN: Governmint Oasis
This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."
Orange Push Pop x Governmint Oasis | Indica - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-Pack
Heavy Hitters
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
