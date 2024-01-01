Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Orange Push Pop
Orange Push Pop is an Indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Triangle Kush with Orange Cookies. This strain produces uplifting effects that relax your mind and make your body tingle. Orange Push Pop stays true to its name, featuring creamy orange flavors with a delicious vanilla aroma, reminiscent of an orange creamsicle.
Rosin: Papaya Cake
A heavy Indica leaning strain, Papaya Cake is a cross of Papaya, Wedding Cake, and White OG. Papaya Cake delivers tastes of the tropics, with notes of mango, papaya and apricot while relaxation takes over the body providing a calm mental state.
Strain Type: Indica Effect Profile: Euphoric, Creative, Uplifted Flavor Profile: Oranges, Tropical Fruit, Sweet Lineage: Orange Push Pop: Triangle Kush x Orange Cookies Papaya Cake: Papaya x Wedding Cake x White OG
Orange Push Pop x Papaya Cake | Indica - Live Rosin Infused Pre-Roll - 1.6g Jelly Joint
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.