"FLOWER: ORANGE PUSH POP



ORANGE PUSH POP IS AN INDICA-DOMINANT HYBRID MADE BY CROSSING TRIANGLE KUSH WITH ORANGE COOKIES. THIS STRAIN PRODUCES UPLIFTING EFFECTS THAT RELAX YOUR MIND AND MAKE YOUR BODY TINGLE. ORANGE PUSH POP STAYS TRUE TO ITS NAME, FEATURING CREAMY ORANGE FLAVORS WITH A DELICIOUS VANILLA AROMA, REMINISCENT OF AN ORANGE CREAMSICLE.



ROSIN STRAIN: STRAWBERRY JELLY



STRAWBERRY JELLY IS A BALANCED HYBRID, BORN FROM SOUR STRAWBERRY AND JELLY BREATH. TRUE TO ITS NAME, IT HAS A SWEET, SUGARY STRAWBERRY TASTE WITH HINTS OF FLORAL WOODINESS. THE AROMA IS LIKE FRESH STRAWBERRY JAM WITH TOUCHES OF SOUR CITRUS AND PINE. ITS EFFECTS HIT QUICKLY, BRINGING AN UPLIFTING EUPHORIA THAT CLEARS AWAY NEGATIVITY AND BOOSTS ENERGY, CREATIVITY, AND SOCIABILITY—IDEAL FOR DAYTIME AND SOCIAL SETTINGS.



PHENOTYPE: INDICA

LINEAGE: TRIANGLE KUSH X ORANGE COOKIES AND SOUR STRAWBERRY X JELLY BREATH

FLAVOR PROFILE: SWEET, BERRY, CITRUS

EFFECT PROFILE: EUPHORIC, CREATIVE, SOCIAL



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

