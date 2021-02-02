Orange Tree Infused Diamond Pre-Roll 3 Pack 1.5g (Sativa)
Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.
Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke
Orange Tree is a spicy, sunny strain - but it’s the sort of sunshine you’d expect on a lazy afternoon, rather than a real morning glory. This hybrid is perfect for relaxing in your favorite chair and doing a little daydreaming, all in a sweet-and-spicy cloud of orange-flavored smoke. Enjoy a slice and let your worries melt away.
Strain Type: Sativa
Taste Profile: Orange, Spice, Herb
Effect Profile: Calm, Happy, Creative
Lineage: Cross between Orange Valley OG and 24k Gold
Orange Tree is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing 24k Gold and Orange Valley OG. This strain is popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard. Orange Tree produces effects that are calming and relaxing. It's a popular strain choice among medical marijuana patients who suffer from symptoms of chronic pain. Orange Tree buds are usually small and come in a deep green shade with bright orange hairs.
Los Angeles born. Family owned and operated. Our focus is on what we've done since day one: kick ass oil. The connoisseurs choice for high quality cannabis, we deliver consistent quality above all else.
PURE. POTENT. PERFECT.
NO SHORTCUTS. NO SUBSTITUTES. NO COMPROMISES.