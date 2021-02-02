Diamond harmonizes ULTRA premium flower and ULTRA potent 98%+ THC-A diamonds, providing a deep balanced body effect and flavorful filled smooth smoke flow. The current strain offerings test at up to 55% THC!



Diamond is the latest offering from the ULTRA line, an elite collection that embodies the core of Heavy Hitter’s brand principles: To create the purest, most potent cannabis products on the market.



Folded Tip | Concentrate Infused | Limited Drops | Hand Crafted | Ready-To-Smoke



Orange Tree is a spicy, sunny strain - but it’s the sort of sunshine you’d expect on a lazy afternoon, rather than a real morning glory. This hybrid is perfect for relaxing in your favorite chair and doing a little daydreaming, all in a sweet-and-spicy cloud of orange-flavored smoke. Enjoy a slice and let your worries melt away.



Strain Type: Sativa

Taste Profile: Orange, Spice, Herb

Effect Profile: Calm, Happy, Creative

Lineage: Cross between Orange Valley OG and 24k Gold

