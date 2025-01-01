Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.



Flower: Orange Tree

Orange Tree is a hybrid strain made by crossing 24k Gold and Orange Valley OG. This strain is especially popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard, while effects are just as picturesque, calming and relaxing the body and mind.



Rosin: Acai Sherbet

Acai Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. The effects of Acai Sherbet are energetic and focused, assisting in creative endeavors while the high uplifts and elevates your mood. Tastes of berries and sweet cream are paired with tropical citrus and earthy undertones, creating a supherb smoke.



Strain Type: Sativa

Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifting, Talkative

Flavor Profile: Berry, Citrus, Earthy, Tropical

Lineage:

Orange Tree: 24k Gold x Orange Valley OG

Acai Sherbet: Thin Mint Cookies x Sunset Sherbet

read more