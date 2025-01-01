About this product
Hand crafted and exquisitely heavy, the Live Rosin Jelly Infused Pre-Roll is the next step on our quest for cannabis perfection. We injected exotic cultivars with Tier 1 Live Rosin Jelly, extracted from California’s finest fresh-frozen premium cannabis. The end result is an even burn, a handpicked flavor combo, and heavy hits you won’t find anywhere else.
Flower: Orange Tree
Orange Tree is a hybrid strain made by crossing 24k Gold and Orange Valley OG. This strain is especially popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard, while effects are just as picturesque, calming and relaxing the body and mind.
Rosin: Acai Sherbet
Acai Sherbet is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Thin Mint Cookies and Sunset Sherbet. The effects of Acai Sherbet are energetic and focused, assisting in creative endeavors while the high uplifts and elevates your mood. Tastes of berries and sweet cream are paired with tropical citrus and earthy undertones, creating a supherb smoke.
Strain Type: Sativa
Effect Profile: Creative, Uplifting, Talkative
Flavor Profile: Berry, Citrus, Earthy, Tropical
Lineage:
Orange Tree: 24k Gold x Orange Valley OG
Acai Sherbet: Thin Mint Cookies x Sunset Sherbet
Orange Tree x Acai Sherbet | Sativa - Live Rosin Infused 0.5g Preroll 5-pack
Heavy HittersPre-rolls
About this brand
Heavy Hitters
Founded in 1996. Los Angeles born and raised. Family-owned and operated. Heavy Hitters remains driven by a relentless pursuit of crafting the perfect high. No shortcuts, no substitutes, no compromises.
With a legacy of delivering purity & potency that spans almost three decades, Heavy Hitters vapes rank among the bestselling premium cannabis products of all time. With more than 10 million units sold, our lineup features a complete range of oil types, formats, and purpose-built delivery platforms spanning vapes, edibles, infused pre-rolls, and beverages. Each Heavy Hitters product showcases our dedication to using only top-shelf input materials, unrivaled craftsmanship, and innovative production techniques resulting in the best-in-class cannabis experience for our customers.
From our humble California roots, Heavy Hitters is expanding its reach across the nation. Now available in New York, our mission remains steadfast: to bring the finest, most pure cannabis to enthusiasts everywhere.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001429-LIC
- CA, US: CCL20-0000106
